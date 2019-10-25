Brexit: Labour's Abbott says may seek "further legislation in parliament" before backing an election
The climb down has begun for Labour on the election stance
The mention by Abbott here needs more looking in to in my view. She says that Labour may seek "further legislation in parliament" to guarantee that a no-deal Brexit is off the table before backing an election.
Adding that "be in no doubt that party members and the party as a whole is ready and keen for an election".
Just be reminded that even if the EU extends the Brexit deadline, it does not mean a no-deal Brexit is off the table. Remember the "trapdoor" mentioned here?
That has seen Nick Boles table an amendment to deal with the issue and Labour may just allude to that (and other amendments) passing before getting behind an election.
In other words, they'll be looking to weaken Johnson's position - by changing/sabotaging his Brexit deal - before deciding to head to the polls.