Brexit language said to have toughened in latest EU summit draft

Bloomberg reports

The latest draft of the EU summit communique is said to no longer call on EU chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, to "intensify" talks with the UK (as seen here yesterday), instead saying that "talks should continue in the coming weeks".





Of note, the draft also singles out "level playing field, governance and fisheries" as outstanding issues in negotiations with a new sentence added on a no-deal outcome:





".. EU leaders invite the Commission, in particular, to give timely consideration to unilateral and time-limited contingency measures that are in the EU's interest in case that there is no trade agreement."

This just seems like more posturing as the EU gets some signals from the UK that they are willing to negotiate further beyond this week.




