Brexit latest catch up: Where are we this am?

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

Brexit latest

Brexit latest
  • PM Johnson will not request a Brexit extension even if the conditions of the Benn bill are met 
  • UK Gov't warned that if the opposition did not take up a vote of no confidence last night, they will assume parliament is behind the Brexit plan where UK PM Johnson does not rule out a second prorogation in order to achieve it.  UK opposition Labour Party leader Corbyn refused to table a no confidence motion in the Gov't.
This will continue to weigh on the GBP, as Johnson is pushing every way he can to deliver his ,'do or die' Brexit for October 31st.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose