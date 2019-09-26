Brexit latest catch up: Where are we this am?
Brexit latest
- PM Johnson will not request a Brexit extension even if the conditions of the Benn bill are met
- UK Gov't warned that if the opposition did not take up a vote of no confidence last night, they will assume parliament is behind the Brexit plan where UK PM Johnson does not rule out a second prorogation in order to achieve it. UK opposition Labour Party leader Corbyn refused to table a no confidence motion in the Gov't.
This will continue to weigh on the GBP, as Johnson is pushing every way he can to deliver his ,'do or die' Brexit for October 31st.