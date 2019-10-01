Brexit - More on UK PM Johnson's proposal for Northern Ireland special relationship with Europe

Here is the headline from earlier: UK PM Johnson will unveil a new 'two borders for four years' Brexit plan

The UK Tele is gated, but if you can access it, link

Boris Johnson will on Wednesday unveil a radical new 'two borders for four years' Brexit plan which will leave Northern Ireland in a special relationship with Europe until 2025,

The plan, which was briefed to major EU capitals on Tuesday, will accept the need for both a regulatory border between the UK and Northern Ireland in the Irish Sea for four years - and customs checks between Ulster and the Republic of Ireland.

The UK's proposed replacement for the existing Irish backstop is expected to face fierce opposition from EU leaders who will be asked to grant the UK sweeping exemptions from EU customs rules to facilitate a Northern Irish customs border.

OK, yeah that customs checks between Ulster and the Republic of Ireland is not going to be acceptable to the EU







