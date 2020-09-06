Brexit - More on UK PM Johson setting an October 15 deadline (here's the why)

As soon as I did a summary of the Brexit developments, here:

Thinking, right that's that then .... but no, there was more to come:

Adding further to why BJ has nominated Oct. 15:

says a trade deal will need to be reached by that date in order to be in force by year-end

More from the PM:

UK will be ready to trade with the EU on Australian - type terms if no deal is reached

says there is still an agreement to be had if the EU rethinks its current position

if nothing agreed by Oct 15 both sides should accept it and move on

UK and EU lead negotiators Frost and Barnier:







