Brexit - More on UK PM Johson setting an October 15 deadline (here's the why)
As soon as I did a summary of the Brexit developments, here:
Thinking, right that's that then .... but no, there was more to come:
Adding further to why BJ has nominated Oct. 15:
- says a trade deal will need to be reached by that date in order to be in force by year-end
More from the PM:
- UK will be ready to trade with the EU on Australian - type terms if no deal is reached
- says there is still an agreement to be had if the EU rethinks its current position
- if nothing agreed by Oct 15 both sides should accept it and move on
UK and EU lead negotiators Frost and Barnier: