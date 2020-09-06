Brexit - More on UK PM Johson setting an October 15 deadline (here's the why)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

As soon as I did a summary of the Brexit developments, here:

Thinking, right that's that then .... but no, there was more to come:
Adding further to why BJ has nominated Oct. 15:
  • says a trade deal will need to be reached by that date in order to be in force by year-end
More from the PM:
  • UK will be ready to trade with the EU on Australian - type terms if no deal is reached
  • says there is still an agreement to be had if the EU rethinks its current position
  • if nothing agreed by Oct 15 both sides should accept it and move on
UK and EU lead negotiators Frost and Barnier:
