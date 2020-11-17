Brexit negotiations closing in on a trade deal as early as next week - report

Bloomberg reports on the matter





The report says that as talks continue in Brussels, officials are planning for the possibility of a breakthrough as soon as Monday, but no precise day has been settled on, citing people familiar with negotiations.





Adding that both asides are edging closer to an agreement on the biggest sticking points.





However, the sources warn that there is still the potential for negotiations to collapse as there is still a need to identify the willingness to compromise on both sides.





I don't quite like this headline from Bloomberg. It gave the pound a bit of a pop from 1.3225 to 1.3254 but essentially, it does not tell us anything new for the most part.





As with everything Brexit, nothing is agreed until everything is agreed. There has been countless times that we have heard progress being made or that we are inching closer to a deal or that 95% of the deal has been agreed upon.





But at the end of the day, if they can't reach an agreement on the key sticking points, nothing else really matters. If the pop here had pushed cable closer towards the 1.3300 level, I'd have more appetite to fade it.





In any case, the report also says that Barnier has penciled in a meeting with EU ambassadors for Friday this week while UK PM Johnson may speak with EU president von der Leyen again at the end of the week but that has not been confirmed yet.