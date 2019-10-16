Brexit negotiations said to continue again this morning

Bloomberg with the headlines, citing a EU official on the matter









That just reaffirms what we know as we haven't heard of anything substantial from either side as of yet. In case you need the agenda for today, Brexit negotiations are to take place in the morning before Michel Barnier is set to brief EU member states in the afternoon.







Should negotiations go well, then perhaps we could see EU leaders meet up late in the day to give the green light on a draft deal ahead of the European Council summit tomorrow.

Adds that talks yesterday continued late into the night.