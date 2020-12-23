Brexit negotiators "drawing close" to a deal

Officials hopeful a deal could come tomorrow





The reports on Brexit keep on coming with the latest saying negotiators "are drawing closer" after personal intervention from Johnson and von der Leyen.





The report says that fishing and retaliatory tariffs continue to be a main hangup.





Officials are also working on how an agreement could be put into effect by Jan 1 in the absence of formal ratification by EU parliament.





Looking at the daily chart, last week's high of 1.3624 is an initial target, then we're into some major open skis up to 1.43.

