Brexit negotiators make breakthrough on fishing; talk of internal market bill tweak

The Guardian reports that the two sides have all but finalised the terms of access for EU boats in UK waters. It's being called a major breakthrough in the report but a newswire also quotes a UK government source who says there has been no breakthrough on fishing.





A third report says the UK may drop the controversial Brexit clauses in the internal market bill. These are the ones that broke international law and were a major red line for the EU. The report says those parts of the bill could be dropped because they're no longer needed.





The biggest obstacle to a deal appears to be the level playing provisions.





Monday is supposed to be the 'deadline' for a deal and it looks like it will go down to the wire.

