Brexit: No discussions taking place so far in the EU summit

European leaders keeping Brexit off the agenda for the time being

Still no discussion on Brexit during the two day summit which has stretched through the night and into the morning. Leaders were to get update after Boris meeting with EC president. Talks on climate responsible for the delay.





In a way, it's a sort of message to the UK that they have other more "important" issues to settle rather than having to keep going back forth on Brexit trade negotiations.