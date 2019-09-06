Brexit: Opposition parties reportedly to vote against government on election proposal

Bloomberg reports, citing a person familiar with the matter









They are said to have agreed to having an election only after there is certainty that Johnson delivers on delaying Brexit before 31 October.





That's not much of a surprise by this stage as the above sentiment has been communicated to markets since yesterday night with Jeremy Corbyn (Labour) and Iain Blackford (SNP) were said to have had a secret meeting in which they both agreed on a similar arrangement.







This just reaffirms that and continues to put Boris Johnson in a more difficult position but ultimately, it doesn't resolve anything in this whole Brexit debacle.

The report says that UK opposition parties have decided to continue to vote against Boris Johnson's call for an early election and also not to hold a no-confidence motion against the government on Monday.