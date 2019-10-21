Brexit optimism may look past Bercow's decision later today

I'm starting to think any setback from Bercow's decision on the "meaningful vote" today could be short-lived









If the vote goes ahead, then that's great news for Johnson and the government - considering the momentum appears to be on their side right now.





However, if it fails, I doubt that any setback in the pound - if we do see one - will matter all too much at the end of the day.





As things stand, the government will present the withdrawal agreement bill later today and try and push forward with a vote on the second reading tomorrow.





The general feeling is that Johnson may just eek out a victory and that is what pound traders are starting to believe as well - based on the rebound today.







ForexLive

As such, if we do see some selling after Bercow's decision, it may very well be short-lived so long as markets continue to keep the optimistic view that Johnson could win the withdrawal agreement bill vote tomorrow.

There is a growing expectation that Bercow will shoot down Johnson's request for a "meaningful vote" today. The reasoning is that parliament had already just discussed it on Saturday and it is not convention to go through the same question repeatedly.