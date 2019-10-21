Brexit optimism may look past Bercow's decision later today
I'm starting to think any setback from Bercow's decision on the "meaningful vote" today could be short-lived
There is a growing expectation that Bercow will shoot down Johnson's request for a "meaningful vote" today. The reasoning is that parliament had already just discussed it on Saturday and it is not convention to go through the same question repeatedly.
If the vote goes ahead, then that's great news for Johnson and the government - considering the momentum appears to be on their side right now.
However, if it fails, I doubt that any setback in the pound - if we do see one - will matter all too much at the end of the day.
As things stand, the government will present the withdrawal agreement bill later today and try and push forward with a vote on the second reading tomorrow.
The general feeling is that Johnson may just eek out a victory and that is what pound traders are starting to believe as well - based on the rebound today.
As such, if we do see some selling after Bercow's decision, it may very well be short-lived so long as markets continue to keep the optimistic view that Johnson could win the withdrawal agreement bill vote tomorrow.