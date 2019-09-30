Brexit and legs!: PM Johnson defends 'touching claims' (ladies thigh apparently)

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

  • Jonhnson asked if he ever touched a woman's thigh, says'no'
  • asked about allegations on giving special access to a businesswoman, says,' allegations not overhshadowing conservative conference'
  • asked if journalist made up allegations of 'touching'. UK PM Johnson says public want to hear about public services.
  • Cautiosuly optimistic about getting a deal, but whatever happens coming out October 31
Once again Johnson seems to be hinting at having a plan to circumvent the Benn Act. This is one to watch and a high conviction short for GBP sellers, if we get more news of this. 

