Brexit - report doing the rounds is PM Johnson is preparing for exit talks to collapse

This is being spread about quite widely, but is anyone in any way surprised?

Spectator magazine (in the UK) says Boris Johnson's government is preparing for Brexit talks to collapse,

BJ will blame Ireland and European Union leaders

Spectator magazine citing an unnamed person in Johnson's office.







I thought this was obvious? The UK government has put forward nothing credible to deal with border issues in Ireland. And the EU is not about to budge on this. This has been the case for, what 3 and a half years?





Anyway, there you go.











