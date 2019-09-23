Brexit: PM Johnson on the wires

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

Via Reuters

  • UK PM Johnson says backstop prevents UK diverging on huge range of industrial standards, we may want to regulate differently 
  • UK PM Johnson says a large number of the important players want a deal including UK, Germany, Ireland and France, 
  • PM Johnson says very encouraging that colleagues in EU no longer have an attachment to the backstop
  • In order to get a deal we need to change the existing agreement
  • Progress has been made, but there are still gaps (before a deal can be struck)

GBPUSD suitably unfazed on these breaking headlines from PM Johnson. GBPUSD at 1.24798

ForexLive
