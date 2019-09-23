Brexit: PM Johnson on the wires
Via Reuters
- UK PM Johnson says backstop prevents UK diverging on huge range of industrial standards, we may want to regulate differently
- UK PM Johnson says a large number of the important players want a deal including UK, Germany, Ireland and France,
- PM Johnson says very encouraging that colleagues in EU no longer have an attachment to the backstop
- In order to get a deal we need to change the existing agreement
- Progress has been made, but there are still gaps (before a deal can be struck)
GBPUSD suitably unfazed on these breaking headlines from PM Johnson. GBPUSD at 1.24798