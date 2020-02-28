Brexit recap - UK says it'll break off trade talks with EU if 'good progress' is not made by June

Thursday developments on Brexit via a Reuters recap

Michael Gove spoke in parliament, presenting the government plan to discontinue talks if "good progress" has not been made on "standard" free trade agreement or even on the "least controversial areas" of the talks by June.



On the other hand, UK PM Johnson said he was "very optimistic" about the talks.

Gotta disentangle the tough guy posturing from what is really going on., Both sides will want a decent deal … no guarantees of course.



