Brexit report: Senior UK source says very large gaps remain

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Johnson and Von Der Leyen give negotiators until Sunday

GBPUSD chart
There are two reports landing, citing UK officials:
  • Unclear if gaps can be bridged
  • Further talks to come in next few days
  • Johnson does not want to leave any route untested
They agreed that by Sunday a firm decision should be taken about the future of the talks

Quick fall in cable on this down to 1.3320 but it has bounced 25 pips from there.

There's also this detail of the three-hour dinner:

The pair was served steamed turbot, along with mashed potatoes along with wasabi and vegetables, in a nod to the ongoing fishing dispute.
It seems this was leaked to just about everyone:

"The PM and VDL had a frank discussion about the significant obstacles which remain in the negotiations.

"Very large gaps remain between the two sides and it is still unclear whether these can be bridged. The PM and VDL agreed to further discussions over the next few days between their negotiating teams."

"The PM does not want to leave any route to a possible deal untested. The PM and VDL agreed that by Sunday a firm decision should be taken about the future of the talks."

Johnson and Von Der Leyen

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose