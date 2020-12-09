Brexit report: Senior UK source says very large gaps remain
Johnson and Von Der Leyen give negotiators until Sunday
There are two reports landing, citing UK officials:
- Unclear if gaps can be bridged
- Further talks to come in next few days
- Johnson does not want to leave any route untested
They agreed that by Sunday a firm decision should be taken about the future of the talks
Quick fall in cable on this down to 1.3320 but it has bounced 25 pips from there.
There's also this detail of the three-hour dinner:
The pair was served steamed turbot, along with mashed potatoes along with wasabi and vegetables, in a nod to the ongoing fishing dispute.
It seems this was leaked to just about everyone:
"The PM and VDL had a frank discussion about the significant obstacles which remain in the negotiations.
"Very large gaps remain between the two sides and it is still unclear whether these can be bridged. The PM and VDL agreed to further discussions over the next few days between their negotiating teams."
"The PM does not want to leave any route to a possible deal untested. The PM and VDL agreed that by Sunday a firm decision should be taken about the future of the talks."