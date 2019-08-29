Brexit: Resignations begin to surface over Johnson's prorogation of parliament

Tory whip Lord Young and Scottish Conservative leader Davidson announce their resignations over the matter







ForexLive

The pound is still holding slightly weaker on the day with cable lingering around 1.2190 currently, just under the 200-hour moving average.

The latter in particular hurts Boris Johnson a bit more as he loses more support while the former suggests how only a select few of lawmakers were consulted on the decision to prorogue parliament yesterday.