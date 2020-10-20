Brexit - Reuters poll shows 40% chance of no UK_EU trade deal
Reuters poll of 78 economists on expectations for developments in the UK:
- median 40% chance there will be no EU-UK trade deal by end of the transition period (same as Sept poll)
- UK economy to expand 2.6% this quarter; 1.0% in Q1 (3.4%; 1.3% in Sept poll)
- UK economy to contract 10.1% in 2020; grow 6.1% in 2021 (-10.0%; +6.1% in Sept poll)
- Bank of England to keep bank rate at 0.10% through 2022 (same as Sept poll)
- Bank of England to increase quantitative easing programme by 100 bln pounds on November 5