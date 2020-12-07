Brexit rumblings on fisheries...
According to Reuters
- UK negotiators have proposed stripping the valuable Pelagic fishing industry out of the exit negotiations, and instead have those stocks dealt with through an informal forum bringing together countries such as Russia, Norway and Faroes
- UK sources have also rejected suggestions that London was planning to re-nationalize the UK fleet by placing conditions on foreign ownership of British vessels
- On the Pelagic questions, the UK is proposing that Demeral stocks be dealt with in the current negotiations, but Pelagic stocks be dealt with through the Northeast Atlantic Fisheries Commission