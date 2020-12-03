Brexit: Same issues still outstanding in trade talks, says EU diplomat
Reuters with the latest on the Brexit front, citing an EU diplomat on the matter
- Still not there yet on level playing field
- UK state aid solutions not in a position that we can agree to
- Major gap still remains on fisheries
- We are milimetres away from touching red lines in talks
- We are not hours away from a deal
- What is needed to agree upon is still quite substantial
There doesn't seem to be much room to compromise and that bolsters the narrative that if both sides are to magically come up with an agreement, it may very well exclude the three key outstanding issues i.e. postponing them to a future date.
The pound is not much changed on this as we continue to await more concrete developments that may suggest a change in the status quo. Cable at 1.3408 currently.