Brexit: Same issues still outstanding in trade talks, says EU diplomat

Reuters with the latest on the Brexit front, citing an EU diplomat on the matter





Still not there yet on level playing field

UK state aid solutions not in a position that we can agree to

Major gap still remains on fisheries

We are milimetres away from touching red lines in talks

We are not hours away from a deal

What is needed to agree upon is still quite substantial

There doesn't seem to be much room to compromise and that bolsters the narrative that if both sides are to magically come up with an agreement, it may very well exclude the three key outstanding issues i.e. postponing them to a future date.





The pound is not much changed on this as we continue to await more concrete developments that may suggest a change in the status quo. Cable at 1.3408 currently.