Brexit: Scottish courts still go through with full hearing on 3 September

They refused to grant an interim injunction to stop the prorogation but will have a substantive hearing next Tuesday





1. UK lawmakers aren't happy that Boris Johnson prorogued parliament

2. As such, they are trying to legally overrule Johnson's request

3. They cannot do so via English courts so they have gone through Scottish courts instead

4. Scottish courts deny their initial request but says that a full hearing will still take place





The full hearing will be on 3 September with the courts requesting that they want a sworn affidavit from Boris Johnson as to why he needs to prorogue parliament.





I don't think that will be difficult to work around given the circumstances as he could easily pin it on the date of the Queen's speech but we'll see.





Also, the issue with the hearing being on next Friday is that it leaves little time for lawmakers to actually try and legally stop the prorogation, which will happen after 9 September.

ForexLive



Update: It appears that the full hearing is officially called for Tuesday, 3 September and not Friday, 6 September. There will also apparently be a separate challenge in the English courts on Thursday, 5 September so mark that down on your calendars.





All these legal terminologies have been a bit confusing to be honest. Let's try and make things simple, shall we?