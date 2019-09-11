Brexit: Scottish judges rule that UK parliament prorogation is unlawful

UK government is to appeal the ruling in the Supreme Court





This comes as quite a surprise as the initial decision last week ruled in favour of Johnson but the appeal at the High Court now works against him. Either way, it doesn't make for much difference at this point considering the Brexit delay bill has turned into law.





But at least if parliament reconvenes we can expect a bit more drama and buzz in the build-up to October. But it doesn't change the current Brexit equation whatsoever.





It looks like three judges in the Scottish High Court has ruled that Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue parliament is deemed unlawful. An appeal will begin in the Supreme Court next Tuesday to achieve the final ruling.