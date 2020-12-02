Brexit: Several EU member states open to continue talks after 31 December if there isn't a good deal by then

Reuters reports, citing a senior EU diplomat

  • Told Barnier to keep negotiating, but substance more important than deadline
  • Told Barnier not to rush into a deal under the pressure of timing
  • Several member states open to continue talks into next year if a good deal cannot be reached by then
The question is, will the UK agree to such an arrangement? If you're wondering if the current state of Brexit talks is a "take it or leave it" option, there's actually the possibility that we may end up with some convoluted deal which isn't exactly a deal.

That would be a win-win for both parties so let's see if either side has the guts to stick with their promises or if we're going to see the poker game drag on.
