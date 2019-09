Headlines on the House of Commons vote is here

Brexit - UK government loses vote, parliament votes to block no deal GBP has a bit of a swing but its back around 1.2080 (as I update this post).





In summary the parliament has voted to give itself more time to try and avert a no-deal exit. Prime Minister Johnson's respone/threat is to begin moves for an early election

(ps date would be October 15).