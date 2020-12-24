Brexit: Still waiting on a deal to be announced

Not much else happening at this point as the UK and EU are still finalising a Brexit trade agreement

No change to the narrative besides some last-minute hitch to fisheries, but that will surely be resolved one way or another as the political will is certainly there.





Both sides will want to get this out of the way before the Christmas break and hopefully before the evening today but there's no promises for how long this "delay" may be.





The announcement is imminent and the pound is looking a little anxious, though thinner market conditions may also be a factor. Cable still sitting around 1.3585 after testing 1.3600 earlier, trading up by nearly 100 pips on the day currently.





I'll stick around for a bit more in case there's anything but if not, I'd like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and happy holidays! To those already off on an extended break, I wish you a very happy new year as well and may 2021 promise to be a better year!