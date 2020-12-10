Brexit: Sunday "deadline" in tatters as talks reportedly could stretch on further

Euronews political editor, Darren McCaffrey, tweets

Once again, this bolsters the fact that one can never really trust a Brexit "deadline". It also buffs the suggestion from Dominic Raab earlier here





As long as there is a slight gap in the door, don't expect either side to shut it completely.

Deadline, what #Brexit deadline?



EU diplomatic sources say talks could continue until December 18th and European Parliament would still have time to ratify



Sunday's deadline is after all when only "firm decision should be taken about the future of the *talks*"





