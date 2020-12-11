Brexit: Sunday is the 10th time meeting with the impression that this is the last moment - senior EU official

Reuters with the headlines, citing a senior EU official on the matter

Latest developments in talks not very optimistic

Differences remain very, very big

Only certainty is that the UK leaves after 31 December

I'm surprised that they kept count because I've certainly lost track on the number of times the can has been kicked down the road over the past few years.





Either way, it doesn't change much of the narrative for the market ahead of the weekend. There is likely nothing concrete set to follow before the market close so expect Brexit angst to carry through for the rest of the day.





Sunday will be when things start to resurface again and that leaves a risk for a potential gap on Monday for the pound, which could end up being on either side.



