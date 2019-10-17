Brexit talks in Brussels still have hurdles to overcome, says UK official

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Says focus of effort is on talks with European leaders in Brussels now

Bloomberg with the headlines. Meanwhile, BBC assistant political editor, Norman Smith, is reporting that Boris Johnson has no plans to meet with the DUP so far today and that a Saturday sitting of parliament may be in doubt as Johnson "doesn't have the numbers".
