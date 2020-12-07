Brexit: Talks likely to conclude today if there is no further progress - UK official

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Bloomberg with the headline, citing a UK official

This just reaffirms the narrative that the situation is supposedly on "a knife's edge" at the moment. If talks finish without a deal, it will be tough for the pound to stay afloat in the near-term. Then again, what's the real deadline here anyway?

If we are going to be really technical, it is 31 December because all the other previous deadlines, this one included, are never firm by any stretch of the imagination.

