Brexit talks not going well - report

BBC report

EU sources tell me that no decision has yet been formally taken about Michel Barnier's movements once he comes out of #COVID19 quarantine (Friday). He had been expected to go to London to continue negotiations but this is not confirmed. Talks are NOT going well, say EU sources... EU sources describe as 'very serious' the fact that -so late in November - the European Commission President stood before Parliament as she did today and said she couldn't say for sure if there would be a deal with U.K. or not ... EU sources say there's no point carrying on 'pointless negotiations' which is why Mr Barnier's travel plans have not been confirmed BUT his expected travel to London hasn't officially been cancelled, either. Interesting to see if UK chief negotiator David Frost makes statement

This report is just crossing and it's the first negative headline we've had in awhile. Cable is trading at 1.3345.





The next tell will be whether Barnier travels to London or not. That headline could hit in a thin market tomorrow.





