Brexit: Talks reportedly said to be going very slowly

WSJ Brussels correspondent, Laurence Norman, tweets

"#Brexit. All very slow going. Little fish progress yesterday I gather. A source quipped it's all moving so slowly that every day we move back the target date for a deal by...a day."





The thought is that they may have finally something good to announce come the weekend but really, who are we kidding? There's still 14 days until 31 December. It wouldn't be Brexit unless it's something that drags on all the way until the last minute.