Brexit talks set to continue again today but key hurdles still remain

Brexit talks went on until 2200 GMT yesterday and will continue again today









Despite all the building optimism today, are we really that much closer to a Brexit deal?





Let's take a look at the key hurdles standing in the way of Boris Johnson pulling off what appeared to be the impossible.





The first thing is to reach a compromise on a proposal that works for both the UK and the EU . There has been plenty of talk that we're nearing that point and that has led to the surge in optimism since overnight trading.





However, we're not there yet. And even if we do reach such a point, there's still much more work to be done.





After finding common ground on that, Johnson will have to go back to Westminster and get his version of the deal through parliament .





Now, he may have somehow convinced the DUP to get on his side last night but with no working majority, it remains a tall order for him to succeed.





It is almost unlikely that he will be able to do so by 31 October but an extension in hopes of securing a deal is still undoubtedly positive for the pound.





If and when that passes, European leaders will still need to sign off on the agreement - whichever form that passes through the UK parliament that is. But this may just be more of a formality (but no real guarantees).





Barnier and his team are in charge of discussions right now but if there is something that any of the member states can't accept, it may still throw a wrench into the deal.





That said, Barnier is likely to consult with them before agreeing to any of Johnson's proposals - hence, the notion of formality once accepted.







ForexLive

In my view, the real key hurdle is that of the UK parliament. Even with a working majority, Theresa May could not find a way to break the impasse. Can Boris Johnson do the impossible with even lesser to work with?

Multiple sources are reporting on the matter and say that both sides have been exchanging texts - some of it being new - on customs proposals. Though a Reuters source is saying that such an exchange is "routine" and "nothing to get excited about".