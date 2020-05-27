Brexit talks weigh on pound as sides dig in

June 30 deadline in focus

The EU insists that if the UK wants to extend Brexit transition talks that it will have to ask before June 30. UK negotiator Frost said they're only a week or two behind and that they will not extend the transition.



We've all seen this song and dance before and Boris Johnson was rewarded for his brinksmanship last time so he's not going to budge.





Cable hit 1.2354 a short time ago but quickly fell to 1.2259 and is now at 1.2290. The backdrop is that the US dollar is finding a moderate bid as New York trade ramps up.





The main spot to watch is EUR/USD as it threatens to break out of the 1.1000/20 range and that could kick off broader US dollar selling.

