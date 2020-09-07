Brexit: The reason why Boris Johnson is jeopardising an EU free trade deal

An opinion piece in the UK media (ITV) on why UK PM Johson is sacrificing the prospect of a trade deal with the EU.

Says Johnson is driven by the conviction of Dominic Cummings that Johnson's government "must have the discretion to invest without fetter in hi-tech, digital, artificial intelligence and the full gamut of the so-called fourth industrial revolution."





That is, the UK (taxpayer) will be backing tech innovation, tech companies, with the intent of not being left behind by, for example, China and the US.







