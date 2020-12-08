Brexit: There is reportedly still no firm decision on when Boris Johnson will be heading to Brussels

The Daily Telegraph's political editor, Gordon Rayner, updates on the situation

Still no decision on when Boris Johnson will go to Brussels. Tomorrow is still possible, UK sources are saying, but EU sources saying there hasn't been a discussion yet with No10 over which day it will be.

Just be reminded that the EU has now put a "deadline" for tomorrow but again, as much as one would believe that will be where they draw the line, it is easy to imagine further political posturing until we get to the transition period "deadline" of 31 December.





For the pound, it will come down to how much buyers can tolerate all the shenanigans in the meantime. As mentioned earlier, the positioning is skewed towards a more positive outcome but if this drags on longer, weak hands may be shaken out.



