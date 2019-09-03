Brexit: Think you've heard it all? Here's one crazy scenario that could play out

This is one scenario highlighted by BBC deputy political editor, Norman Smith









The issue that he faces though is that he would need two-thirds majority (434/650 votes) to succeed but as mentioned before, Labour lawmakers are not entirely keen on the matter as there is no fail-safe in play to avoid a no-deal.





Johnson is trying to circumvent that by leading them to believe that an election date is set for 14 October but rebel/opposition lawmakers are skeptical that he will change the election date to after 31 October - or in other words, after the UK has left without a deal.









As such, if Labour lawmakers can't get on board the idea of an election and Johnson loses the motion, we could potentially see the government tabling a no-confidence motion in itself to try and get there instead.





The irony here is that given the above scenario, opposition lawmakers will then end up opposing to a no-confidence motion against the government because they already had seen legislative efforts pass through the first hurdle and Johnson has failed in his bid to potentially wrap up a mandate for a no-deal Brexit.







ForexLive

Ugh, politics. How lovely.

Should rebel/opposition lawmakers get their way and pass a motion to avoid a no-deal Brexit, Boris Johnson is expected to call for an election motion right after.