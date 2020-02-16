Brexit trade talks - France’s foreign minister warns UK and EU face acrimonious negotiations in coming months

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Pretty much, yeah. France's foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaking at the Munich security forum.

He was forthright: 
  • "I think on trade issues and the mechanism for future relations, which we are going to start on, we are going to rip each other apart." (more here

Coming up during London time on Monday, a speech from the UK's chief Brexit negotiator, David Frost. He'll be making this point, amongst others. 

