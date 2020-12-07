Brexit: Trade talks resume, Barnier and Frost meeting now

BBC Brussels correspondent, Nick Beake, confirms

UK sources say little chance of a Brexit trade deal today. But PM won't walk away if there is still any chance of a deal being done. UK feel under less time pressure than EU because we could ratify a deal quicker than EU can, so UK won't set deadline & happy to talk for days more







The pound is still trading down by more than 1% against the dollar and euro, with GBP/USD at 1.3265 and EUR/USD at 0.9130 currently.

The part that Boris Johnson isn't likely to walk away may provide some comfort to the pound at least. But it also shows once again, you can never trust a Brexit "deadline".