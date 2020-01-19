Brexit - UK chancellor Javid said the UK may break EU rules, criticism from UK industry
I posted earlier on comments to the Financial Times from UK chancellor Sajid Javid
Along the lines that UK firms would have to "adjust" to a future where the UK no longer adhered to EU rules and regulations.
Adds the FT:
- car and aerospace industries have led criticism of government plans to split from European regulations after Brexit
- warning it will cost "billions" of pounds and damage "UK manufacturing and consumer choice"
Link here to the FT.
Thumbs up from the Nige!