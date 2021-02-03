Brexit - UK / EU 'crisis talks' on trade rules

The UK media (The Times) says Michael Gove will demand that the European Union take urgent action to relax post-Brexit trade rules between Britain and Northern Ireland

because the situation is endangering the peace process. The Times says:

Yesterday checks on goods arriving in Northern Irish ports from mainland Britain were suspended over fears for the safety of port staff.

This comes against the background of tensions over the European Commission threatening last Friday to renege on elements of the withdrawal agreement. Its officials, wanted to prevent coronavirus vaccines from being exported to the UK (and have subsequently backed down.







