Brexit: UK, EU reportedly agree to hold a meeting next week

Politico reports on the matter





"The EU and the U.K. have agreed to hold the next joint committee meeting on Monday September 28, as they try to find a way through the row of the last couple of weeks, Playbook hears from a senior European official. The British delegation will be traveling to Brussels for the meeting with European Commission Vice President Maroš Šefčovič, and will be buoyed by the news the EU hasn't pulled the plug despite some bloc countries pushing the Commission for a tougher line. Some had even wanted Šefčovič to refuse to meet until the U.K. had withdrawn the offending clauses from the IM bill."

There is wide expectation that talks will resume again next week and we are seeing the first signs of that now. That said, the willingness to make progress is of course another issue and that is unlikely to materialise still as we start to reach the final stretch.





Both sides are still not wanting to cave in so we'll see where that leads us by 15 October.



