Brexit: UK exporters outperform on weak pound

Via Bloomberg





As the GBPUSD pair declines this has essentially meant a pay rise for UK global exporters. Those companies which are global exporters are poised to outperform due to the Brexit uncertainty weighing on the GBP.





From the 19 members of the FTSE 350 supersector those that have the most negative correlation with sterling are health care (-0.55) and food and beverage (-0.49). The food and beverage sector which is ~79% Diageo and health care (Astrazeneca and GlaxoSMithKline) all stand to benefit from a weaker pound as they earn much of their revenue outside of the UK. See chart below:







