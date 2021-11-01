Brexit - UK / France fishing dispute talks will continue Thursday

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Latest Headlines via Reuters on the fishing fracas (bolding mine):

French EU affairs minister Beaune says France received first signals from UK authorities to speed up talks, an answer to latest french proposals is expected by Wednesday

  • says has invited UK counterpart David Frost to Paris on Thursday for deeper talks about implementing EU-UK agreements
  • says that sanctions announced by France will not be applied before that meeting and investigation of new UK responses to fishing licences

UK government spokesperson 

  • says we welcome the French government's announcement
  • says we have said we are ready to continue intensive discussions on fisheries
  • we welcome France saying that in-depth discussions are needed to resolve a range of difficulties in UK-EU relationship
  • says Brexit minister Frost accepted invitation and looks forward to discussions in France on Thursday

Latest Headlines via Reuters on the fishing fracas (bolding mine):



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose