Brexit - UK / France fishing dispute talks will continue Thursday
Latest Headlines via Reuters on the fishing fracas (bolding mine):
French EU affairs minister Beaune says France received first signals from UK authorities to speed up talks, an answer to latest french proposals is expected by Wednesday
- says has invited UK counterpart David Frost to Paris on Thursday for deeper talks about implementing EU-UK agreements
- says that sanctions announced by France will not be applied before that meeting and investigation of new UK responses to fishing licences
UK government spokesperson
- says we welcome the French government's announcement
- says we have said we are ready to continue intensive discussions on fisheries
- we welcome France saying that in-depth discussions are needed to resolve a range of difficulties in UK-EU relationship
- says Brexit minister Frost accepted invitation and looks forward to discussions in France on Thursday