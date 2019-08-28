Brexit: UK government looking to extend recess period to 14 October
Multiple sources are coming in with the story nowThe Guardian and BBC are both reporting that that No. 10 is looking to pull off extending the recess period to 14 October, claiming that it is "business as usual for a new government".
However, it must be noted that the political aspect of this means that it would deny lawmakers time to try and stop a no-deal Brexit.
The pound has taken a tumble on the rumours here with cable sliding from 1.2260 levels to a session low of 1.2220.