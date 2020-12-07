Brexit: UK reportedly reaffirms that there is no progress on fisheries, says EU is 'literally making it up'
BBC reports on the matter
From Katy Searle:
Govt sources say it hadn't even been discussed when briefed and that EU sources were 'literally making it up'. @BBCPolitics
From Laura Kuenssberg:
UK govt repeats message this morning there has been no progress on fish, accuses EU side of making it up last night, suggesting perhaps EU was on verge of agreeing something with itself
The pound continues to be dragged lower with cable now down to near session lows around 1.3369, breaching the key near-term levels pointed out here.