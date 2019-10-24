UK govt business for next week said to not contain attempt to bring back Brexit legislation
Nor does it contain a motion to try and force an electionAccording to BBC political editor, Laura Kuenssberg:
"Hear govt business for next week does not at the moment contain either an attempt to bring back the Brexit legislation, or a motion to try to force an election"
I wouldn't look too much into this. I reckon it is more of the fact that the government is waiting on what the EU decides with a Brexit extension before proposing the motion for either one of the above - depending on what Boris Johnson decides.
Cable still at levels just under the 1.2900 handle currently at 1.2887 as the pound stays weaker after the earlier flip flop in price action.