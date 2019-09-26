Brexit : UK Junior Brexit minister reveals Gov't plan A.

Plan A, via reuters





Duddridge says that the Gov't's plan A is to navigate a way around the Benn Act by getting a Brexit deal, that is our Plan A





If there is a plan A, there is also a plan B. Another hint reading between the lines that Johnson is preparing to play hard ball in the closing stages. If we think it has been hot in the commons already , the temperature is likely to be dialled up even further. By UK standards, I could see this turning quite nasty as divisions grow wider and more pronounced.



