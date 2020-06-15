Brexit: UK MPs reportedly set to urge government to allow vote on extending transition period

The never-ending Brexit drama continues

The latest report by The Times here (may be gated) suggests that a cross-party group of UK lawmakers are going to urge the government today to allow a vote on extending the Brexit transition period beyond the end of this year.





For some context, do be reminded that any extension needs to be requested by the end of this month. The lawmakers in question are pointing to polls suggesting that voters would support an extension to the Brexit transition period.





That said, do be reminded that Johnson and the Tories still hold a majority in parliament but it'll be interesting to keep an eye on the numbers in case of anything.





But for now, such a move is likely to end up being futile and won't change the status quo.





Tick tock, tick tock.







