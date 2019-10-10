Brexit: UK N. Ireland minister says mood, developments are really, really positive
- mood and developments today are really, really positive
- Irish, UK governments seem to be on track to coming toward an accommodation
- says a deal now a distinct possibility, we do need compromise from all sides
- says no deal is an option that should be avoided at all costs
- no deal would have a big impact on Northern Ireland peace process
- confident the PM will get a deal following meeting with the Irish PM