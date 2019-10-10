Brexit: UK N. Ireland minister says mood, developments are really, really positive

Brexit 


  • mood and developments today are really, really positive
  • Irish, UK governments seem to be on track to coming toward an accommodation
  • says a deal now a distinct possibility, we do need compromise from all sides
  •  says no deal is an option that should be avoided at all costs
  • no deal would have a big impact on Northern Ireland peace process
  • confident the PM will get a deal following meeting with the Irish PM



